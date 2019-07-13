Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Immunomedics Call Options (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the typical volume of 608 call options.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $7,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,976,078 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,902. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

