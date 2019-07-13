Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $518.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.80 million to $522.90 million. Stepan posted sales of $519.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

In other Stepan news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $177,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.64 per share, with a total value of $25,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $164,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,880 and have sold 5,332 shares valued at $486,759. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,517 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Stepan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.29. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

