Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Trading Down 5.7%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.21, 577,515 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 605,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

STML has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $368,408.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $167,632.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

