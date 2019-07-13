Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 48,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 120,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.13 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 51.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

