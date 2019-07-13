Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Slack in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Slack’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Slack alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Slack has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $54,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv-A L.P. Ah sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $115,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,900,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,016,732.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.