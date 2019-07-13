Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Elis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

SMPL opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 593,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,590 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 19.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 809,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

