Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 5.2%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.52, 1,325,196 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,864,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

