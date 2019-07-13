Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,584. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

