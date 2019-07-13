Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) Insider James C. McMahon Buys 5,000 Shares

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) insider James C. McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £5,600 ($7,317.39).

James C. McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, James C. McMahon purchased 30,000 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,904.35).

On Wednesday, June 5th, James C. McMahon purchased 15,000 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £17,250 ($22,540.18).

On Friday, May 31st, James C. McMahon purchased 2,797 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,216.55 ($4,202.99).

LON:SGM opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. Sigma Capital Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Sigma Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Sigma Capital Group Company Profile

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

