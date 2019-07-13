Short Interest in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Expands By 59.1%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 30th total of 1,078,200 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

ZFGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Zafgen alerts:

Shares of ZFGN stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. Zafgen has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.