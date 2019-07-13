Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Decreases By 63.3%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 49.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.48. 31,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

