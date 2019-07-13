Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Declines By 27.5%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 838.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

