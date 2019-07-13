Short Interest in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Drops By 10.1%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,307,900 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 30th total of 4,794,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $66,531,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,450,000 after buying an additional 124,168 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 408,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 616,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $648.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

