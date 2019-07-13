Short Interest in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Grows By 44.8%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 30th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $26,827,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $76,409,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $9,103,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,531. Pacific Drilling has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $9,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 125.49% and a negative net margin of 872.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

