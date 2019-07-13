Short Interest in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Increases By 29.2%

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the May 30th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,060 shares of company stock valued at $79,235. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in National Bankshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in National Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 91,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKSH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $238.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

