Short Interest in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Drops By 44.4%

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Meridian Bank worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

