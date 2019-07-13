Short Interest in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) Increases By 30.4%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 30th total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEMP. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Laidlaw upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GEMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,231. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.