Short Interest in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Decreases By 46.3%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 30th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of ELVT remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 134,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,084. The stock has a market cap of $184.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 44,835 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $185,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.