Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Expands By 2,625.0%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 2,625.0% from the May 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AeroCentury in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroCentury stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.57% of AeroCentury worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $8.68 on Friday. AeroCentury has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.15.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

