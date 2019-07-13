Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JDW. Canaccord Genuity cut Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on TUI in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,303.13 ($17.03).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,465 ($19.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,397.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Nigel Connor sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.93), for a total value of £12,087.32 ($15,794.22).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

