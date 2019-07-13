Seacor (NYSE:CKH) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Critical Comparison

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Seacor and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Seacor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Seacor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seacor and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $835.75 million 1.06 $58.15 million $1.81 26.39 Genco Shipping & Trading $367.52 million 1.24 -$32.94 million $0.64 17.05

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Seacor has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 7.58% 3.84% 2.05% Genco Shipping & Trading 3.92% 1.51% 0.98%

Summary

Seacor beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities, barge fleeting locations, and harbor towboats. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment is involved in the provision of solutions that delivers clean fuel to end users displacing legacy petroleum-based fuels; lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 5, 2019, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 2 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,075,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

