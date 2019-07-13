Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 30th total of 1,694,700 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHN traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 153,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,635. The firm has a market cap of $651.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.43. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

