Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Schneider National by 725.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 358,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 189,543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 205,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.