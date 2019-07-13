Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €210.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.78 ($179.98).

Continental stock opened at €117.80 ($136.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €124.81. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a fifty-two week high of €211.00 ($245.35). The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

