Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Short Interest Update

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,959,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the May 30th total of 3,669,300 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $926,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,480. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 771,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,998. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

