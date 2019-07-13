Safex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $6,389.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00346990 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000770 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,083,398,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

