Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

