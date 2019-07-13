RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Stock Price Up 6.2%

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 114,407 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 125,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
RTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
The company has a market cap of $123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.
