RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Stock Price Up 6.2%

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 114,407 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 125,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

RTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get RTW Retailwinds alerts:

The company has a market cap of $123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. RTW Retailwinds had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTW Retailwinds Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW)

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.