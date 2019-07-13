Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.71 ($3.86).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBS. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of RBS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.01). 10,454,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

