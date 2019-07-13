Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Elis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,312.50 ($43.28).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,207 ($28.84) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 41.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,450.44.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.