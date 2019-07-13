Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 760,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$64.25 and a twelve month high of C$73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.