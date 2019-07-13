Robin Tedder Sells 3,361,043 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Robin Tedder sold 3,361,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05), for a total value of A$4,974,343.64 ($3,527,903.29).

Robin Tedder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackWall Property Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Robin Tedder 9,753,327 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock.

ASX BWR opened at A$1.31 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.34. BlackWall Property Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.