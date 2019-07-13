Robert G. Jr. Butkowski Buys 4,600 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) insider Robert G. Jr. Butkowski acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.