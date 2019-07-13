Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $1,569.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041636 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004912 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 138,895,652 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.