Richard L. Williams Sells 35,686 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WU opened at $20.50 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $335,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

