RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of RGCO opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 188 shares of company stock valued at $5,326 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 142,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

