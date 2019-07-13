Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $269,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $28,876.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $194,503. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Retrophin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retrophin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,016,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Retrophin by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214,392 shares during the period.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

