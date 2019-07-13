Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

