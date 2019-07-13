Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBNC. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.