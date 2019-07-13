Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBNC. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. Analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

