Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Shares of RM stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 51.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 62,155 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 68,977 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 316,748 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 393,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 237,567 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 19.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 231,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 166,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

