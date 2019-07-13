Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Update

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 30th total of 749,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 159.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $216,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4,830.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:RBC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,549. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

