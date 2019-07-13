RefToken (REF) Trading Up 90.9% Over Last 7 Days

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One RefToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002447 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $286,216.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 90.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.47 or 0.05673684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034402 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

