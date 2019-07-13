Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $97.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.92.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $61,494.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $265,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,881 shares of company stock worth $10,012,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

