Raymond James Analysts Give Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) a C$31.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$22.55 to C$24.35 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.48.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$22.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$16.34 and a 1 year high of C$24.45.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total value of C$1,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,213,381.25.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

