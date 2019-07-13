RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

RDCM stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

