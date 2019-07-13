Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.42 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Quant has a market capitalization of $145.99 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for $12.09 or 0.00103877 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00527356 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000108 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008594 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006357 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

