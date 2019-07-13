Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Chemours Co Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

NYSE:CC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75. Chemours has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 32.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

