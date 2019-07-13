Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PURP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 228.20 ($2.98).

PURP stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.67.

In related news, insider Andreas Wiele bought 43,662,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £43,662,416 ($57,052,679.99).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

