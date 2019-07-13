ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Up 13.5%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.07, 657,592 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 201% from the average session volume of 218,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 16,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

