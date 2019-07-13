Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 30th total of 204,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTMN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.45. 54,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 88.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

